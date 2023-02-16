Gulfood to play a leading role in tackling global food challenges
The 28th edition of the leading industry event is set to be 30 per cent larger than ever before, bringing sustainability to the forefront with the launch of Gulfood Green
Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) recently announced the largest annual global food and beverage sourcing event in the world, Gulfood, that is set to take place from February 20-24. Bringing together F&B communities from across the world in Dubai to chart the way forward for this rapidly evolving sector, the 28th edition of the show is set to be 30 per cent larger than the previous years, with 1,500 of the 5000+ confirmed exhibitors new to the show. Gulfood 2023's record scale is due in part to the introduction of 'Gulfood Plus', a brand-new bespoke hall, where first-time exhibitors will showcase product innovations across 10,000 m² of added floorspace.
Leading global brands exhibiting to include: Unilever, GMG, Americana, Agthia, Fonterra, McCain, Monin, USAPEEC, Hunter Foods, ASMAK, Minerva Foods, U.S. Dairy Export Council, Frinsa Group, Emirates Snacks Foods and Al Rabie to name a few; as well as newcomers including Brazilian food processing company: BRF Global and Agricultural, and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).
Globally, a series of world events are causing inflation and a rise in the cost of consumer goods, food, utilities, and fuel. The food industry has a huge role to play in helping reverse these trends and moving towards healthier, more resilient food systems. With the UAE preparing to host COP 28 in 2023, Gulfood will serve as a critical opportunity to convene the global F&B industry at the start of the year, and continue the shift towards more sustainable food production and consumption.
"With the ongoing food crisis, combined with climate shocks, and rising costs of food, 2023 will be an important year for turning the corner and getting back on track while elevating healthy and diversified diets that are sustainable for people and the planet. Gulfood and the UAE will be at the heart of many of these conversations and have a unique vantage point from which to lead the way," said Trixie LohMirmand, executive vice president at DWTC.
The Source of the World
With the UAE acting as the central hub of all these changes, Gulfood will be at the heart of the business community, the source of propelling sector conversations from agenda to action, bringing the industry together to convene in the first key F&B industry event of the year, unveiling new products and innovations, and creating an international platform for business opportunities including 125 country pavilions with first time participants: Cambodia, Iraq and Nepal, and welcoming back returning pavilions from South Africa and Australia.
Impactful Conversations to Spur Change
The Gulfood Inspire Conference will champion core themes of: Sustainability, Quality and Access. Ministers, global F&B value chain leaders, entrepreneurs, civil society and industry experts will lead a series of keynotes, panel discussions and showcases, addressing timely topics including: Sustainable food production; food security and sovereignty; agri-food and food tech investment; innovations and web 3 opportunities; nutrition education and access; waste reduction; securing international supply chains; and food services trends, challenges and innovations. Confirmed first time speakers include: Yazen Al Kodmani, head of operations at Emirates Bio Farm; Alessio D'Antino, co-founder and CEO of Forward Fooding; Neha Sood, UAE market lead for Zomato; Rajiv Warrier, CEO - GCC at Choithrams and Ruben Brunsveld, deputy director - EMEA, Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil.
'Dubai World Cuisine' Movement
Gulfood Plus will be the home of top table this year, where the world's best curators of award-winning dining experiences will showcase their signature dishes. Gulfood 2023 will launch the 'Dubai World Cuisine' Movement, which aims to provide a platform for homegrown chefs to collaboratively shape the cultural identity of Dubai and establish it on the world’s culinary map.
A star-studded lineup of internationally renowned Michelin star chefs participating in the programme include: Melbourne born Michael Wilson of Marguerite in Singapore, Winner of the Michelin Guide Young Chef of the Year, Louis Han of Nae:um; and hailing from Liguria, Italy, Daniele Sperindio of Art in Singapore. Michelin star homegrown talent includes: Gregoire Berger of Ossiano, Salam Dakkak of Bait Maryam and Saverio Sbaragli of Al Muntaha - all participating in Gulfood for the very first time. Alongside Top Table, Chef Talks will also offer insights and inspiration from global chefs, food editors and influencers in the culinary world.