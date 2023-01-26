Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum blessed with baby girl; royal siblings take to social media to wish him

Want a glimpse into Dubai's future? This museum's ultra-modern robots use technology 'close to people's hearts'
Over 33 per cent of the museum’s power comes from solar energy, and its panels were produced with the support of automated robotic arms
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, was blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday, January 25.
His brother Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared a post on Instagram with baby's name - Shaikha.
Baby Shaikha is Sheikh Maktoum's third daughter with wife Sheikha Maryam bint Butti Al Maktoum. Coincidentally, the Deputy Ruler of Dubai shares his birthday with his first daughter, Hind – she was born on November 24, 2020. Their second daughter Latifa was born in January 2022.
Several of Sheikh Maktoum's royal siblings took to social media to wish him.
Located on the museum's second floor, the ‘Tomorrow Today’ exhibition – and its array of ever-growing androids – is a testament to what innovation can produce
