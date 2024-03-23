Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan orders salary increase for imams, muezzins

The Pakistani man prevented a potential hazard by fixing the dangling light that could have injured pedestrians or other motorists
The salaries of imams and muezzins in Dubai shall be increased as ordered by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of the emirate.
The hike will apply to those serving in mosques operating under the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai.
With this gesture, the emirate's leadership seeks to acknowledge the imams' and muezzins' service to the community and contribution to fostering a humanitarian spirit.
Imams are religious leaders who guide the faithful towards living by the principles of Islam. Muezzins are officials who proclaim the call to prayer.
The salary increase — which was also ordered by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai — also recognises the dedication of preachers in overseeing religious affairs and upholding constructive societal principles.
