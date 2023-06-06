Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan mourns death of Iraqi journalist

Al Qashtini wrote columns called 'Black and White' in an Arabic daily

By Web Desk Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 12:14 AM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai has taken to social media to mournt he loss of a popular Iraqi writer.

Sharing a picture of the writer next to him on Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan says, "We extend our sincere condolences and sympathy to the family, relatives, comrades, and readers of Khaled Al-Qashtini."

"The Iraqi journalist, writer, and creative pen owner whose publications enriched our Arab world... With his passing, the Arab media loses a symbol of creativity."

The Arab cultural icon passed away at the age of 94, in London. Al Qashtini wrote columns in an Arabic daily. His columns were earlier titled 'Good Morning' and were later called 'Black and White'.

