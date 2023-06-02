Watch: Sheikh Hamdan asks residents to help name dogs; here’s what he picked

The Dubai Royal asked his followers in an Instagram story for help in naming three dogs: one female and two males

By Web Desk Published: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 11:26 PM

UAE citizens and residents received a unique opportunity earlier today. The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, took to Instagram to ask his followers for suggestions.

The Dubai Royal asked his followers in an Instagram story for help in naming three dogs: one female and two males.

He put up video on his story, showing the excited dogs. He said, "We need three names here, for a male and both females."

Take a look at the video below:

Just four hours after he uploaded the story, the Crown Prince thanked everyone for their suggestions and announced the names of the dogs.

He named the male dog Layl. The female dogs have been named Mizoon and Nahar. Sheikh Hamdan also said, "Thanks to everyone", implying that he received and considered the responses.

