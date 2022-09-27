Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan congratulates Saudi Crown Prince

Adam Cheyer spoke about entrepreneurship and technology at Coders HQ's 'get inspired' event
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, congratulated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his appointment as the Kingdom’s Prime Minister on Tuesday.
Sheikh Hamdan, in a tweet, wished Prince Mohammed bin Salman success in his new role. He also wished further progress and prosperity for Saudi Arabia.
Earlier, The Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, announced the appointment of Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the Kingdom's Prime Minister.
King Salman also ordered a cabinet reshuffle, with Prince Khalid bin Salman, the former deputy defence minister, as the new defence minister, Saudi Press Agency reported. While, Talal bin Abdullah bin Turki Al-Otaibi has been appointed as assistant Minister of Defence.
