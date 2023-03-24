Ramadan in Dubai: School children ‘Stuff The Bus with Hope’

QS World University Rankings by Subject rates the world's top universities in individual subject areas, covering 54 subjects
This Ramadan, school children in Dubai are donating school items, educational supplies, toys, and goodies as part of the campaign ‘Stuff The Bus with Hope’ organised by a school transport service company.
So far, 1,200 items were collected on the very first day of Ramadan that will be distributed to some needy communities in some Middle East and African countries, according to UAE-based STS (School Transport Services) Group.
STS added, in addition to donating items, students are also encouraged to record video messages and write heartfelt letters to beneficiary families “to create a tangible connection between the donor and receiver.”
"Through this campaign, we hope to encourage the children here in the UAE to consider what life might be like for the person they're writing to, and this can be great for building empathy and becoming a well-rounded global citizen," said Steve Burnell, managing director of STS Group.
Stuff The Bus with Hope campaign is being held in collaboration with the Bring Hope Humanitarian Foundation (BHHF), an international non-profit and non-governmental organisation that focuses on refugees and internally displaced people across Africa, Middle East, and Asia.
