Dubai Run: Sheikh Hamdan jogs with residents, cheers them on

The Dubai Crown Prince posted a simple motivational message on social media before the challenge: Let's do it

By Web Desk Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 7:57 AM Last updated: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 8:56 AM

The man behind the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, isn't just cheering residents on at Dubai Run. He's also jogging alongside them.

Taking to Instagram Stories early on Friday morning, Sheikh Hamdan posted a video of himself arriving at Dubai Run.

He captioned the post with a simple motivational message: "Let's do it."

Thousands of people replaced cars on the highway as they jogged and walked for the Dubai Run.

Sheikh Hamdan led the first Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road in 2019.

The 5km route was designed specifically for families, while the 10km route is for recreational and professional runners.

With the starting line near the spectacular Museum of the Future, all runners saw some of the emirate’s landmarks — including Emirates Towers and Downtown Dubai — before crossing the finishing line at Al Mustaqbal Street near the Dubai World Trade Centre.