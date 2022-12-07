Dubai Ruler receives winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award

Sheikh Mohammed expresses appreciation for the role intellectuals, scholars and scientists play in enhancing human progress

Wam

By Wam Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 1:20 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday received the winners of the seventh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award at his weekly Majlis held at the Zabeel Palace in Dubai. The Award recognises exceptional regional and global contributions in the field of knowledge dissemination and production.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the role intellectuals, scholars and scientists play in enhancing human progress. He said the UAE places the highest priority on creating a knowledge-based society and economy in which ideas and innovation drive growth.

“Since its establishment, the UAE has focused on promoting sustainable development driven by knowledge and innovation. The work of scholars, intellectuals and scientists is vital to human development and the world’s ability to combat challenges. Knowledge empowers societies to create a bright future,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The UAE is committed to developing a new generation of scientists who can help develop its future-oriented sectors, he added.

The weekly Majlis at Zabeel Palace was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and Sheikhs, ministers, and heads of government entities.

The winners of the Award expressed their appreciation to Sheikh Mohammed for supporting and encouraging scientists and the development of knowledge.

The meeting was also attended by Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, a representative of the Emirates Mars Mission’s ‘Hope Probe,’ the Arab world's first interplanetary mission; Chinese professor Dr. Zhang Yongzhen, who led efforts to sequence and publish the genome of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19; and Franziska Castell, representative of the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings, annual scientific conferences that bring together Nobel laureates and outstanding young researchers.