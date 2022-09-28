Dubai: RTA steps up inspections of approved e-scooter operators; reports recurrent violations

A permit is required for those who use e-scooters in the designated districts, but the rule does not apply to those who have a valid driver’s licence

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 2:55 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 3:04 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reported “several recurrent violations” on the part of e-scooter operators. These include compliance issues with the RTA’s circulars and instructions; the use of parking and places outside the approved operational zones; and the failure to place identifying labels, logos or colours assigned to the facility in the specified places or on both sides of the e-scooter.

The RTA said it is ramping up awareness campaigns and inspections of the four approved e-scooter operators.

“The awareness campaigns and inspections of RTA-appointed e-scooter operators in Dubai have significantly contributed to the delivery of safe, smooth and enjoyable services to users from all spectrums of the community,” said Muhannad Al Muhairi, director of Licensing Activities Monitoring, Licensing Agency.

Awareness materials distributed include an explanation of violations; a brief about the approved identification card for practising the activity; technical specifications of e-scooters such as headlights, rear lights, steering wheel horn, front and rear reflector, front and rear brakes; the speed limit of 20kmph; and the commitment to using only the stations designated by the RTA.

Muhannad Al Muhairi

“The list calls for redistributing electric scooters in use to limit the occurrence of violations such as: Parking e-scooters on the sidewalks outside the parking spaces specified by the RTA; parking them in a way that hinders the movement of pedestrians or users of individual means of transportation; and parking them on streets or in the middle of the right-of-way for vehicles,” said Al Muhairi.

The approved operators are allowed to rent out e-scooters for public use in 10 locations across Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd of December Street, City Walk, The Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Al Mankhool, and Al Karama.

A permit is required for those who use e-scooters in the designated districts. The rule does not apply to those who have a valid driver’s licence.

