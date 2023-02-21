Dubai: RTA begins inspection campaign against wrongfully parked boats, illegally installed tents

Experts at Gulfood suggest behavioural changes as Dh6 billion worth of food is wasted every year
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has begun an educational inspection campaign in cooperation with Dubai Municipality to monitor wrongful practices of the right-of-way by occupants of residential units across Dubai and on beaches.
The campaign, which started this month, monitors against practices such as parking boats, caravans, food carts and trailers on sidewalks or public parking; installing tents on the right-of-way; propagating horticulture that blocks the vision or movement of pedestrians; installing umbrellas/shades that block the vision and impact the traffic safety on the right-of-way; installing fences, poles and cages or storing building materials, or parking boats on the right-of-way.
Aiming to uphold the aesthetic nature of Dubai, the RTA's inspection campaign also focuses on securing the sustainable functioning of sidewalks. This ensures the safe and unhindered movement of pedestrians on the right-of-way and prevents motorists from facing any obstacles that could impede their vision while driving alongside sidewalks.
According to the RTA, the initial stage of the campaign will concentrate on educating landlords of residential properties to respect the right-of-way and informing them that any misuse of it is considered a violation. The violators will be given a grace period of up to one week to rectify the violation on-site.
If corrective action is not taken during this grace period, RTA will take the necessary legal measures against violators, as stated in the Executive Council Resolution No. 54 of 2021 regulating works on the Right-of-Way.
RTA has urged both current and future owners of newly constructed housing units to observe the right-of-way and adhere to the relevant procedures and laws related to building permits. The authority also stressed that inspection campaigns will be conducted periodically to detect violations of the right-of-way in the neighbourhood.
ALSO READ:
Experts at Gulfood suggest behavioural changes as Dh6 billion worth of food is wasted every year
The highly sophisticated vessel is fitted with advanced mission systems, including 3D radar, electronic warfare suite, secure communications, a main gun, and surface-to-air missile systems
The jury looked out for innovations specifically for arid, desert regions that can be applied in the Emirates and Middle East in general
The event is the largest of its kind in the world – 30 times larger than the previous year with more than 5,000 exhibitors, nearly 1,500 of them new
The mega event will put the spotlight on the role of the food industry in creating healthier, more resilient food systems and helping reverse global inflation
She added that a third of all food that is produced goes to waste – even though 800 million people remain hungry
Entering a new era of autonomy, the state-owned company is bringing to market state-of-the-art solutions across air, land, and maritime domains
AI offers a lot in terms of efficiency, better decision-making, and perception; however, the man in front of the machine makes the final decision