Dubai: Retailer announces 75% discount on 3,000 items for just 3 days

Company was also ordered to provide a car — at its own expense — for the plaintiff to use during the period in which the car is undergoing repairs
UAE2 days ago
Union Coop, the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, on Thursday said it had allocated Dh5 million for the “First Call” promotion campaign, which will run from February 18 to 20.
Offering up to 75 per cent discount on 3,000 selected goods, all Union Coop branches and the participating outlets in Al Barsha Mall, Al Warqa City Mall, Al Barsha South Mall, and Etihad Mall will take part in the campaign.
Suhail Al Bastaki, director of Happiness and Marketing Department at Union Coop, said the retailer launches promotional campaigns on a weekly and monthly basis to make consumers happy as part of its endeavours to offer deals that include big discounts that meet the needs of community members, noting that the Dubai based entity had allocated multiple campaigns in February.
ALSO READ:
He added that the cooperative has allocated Dh5 million to this campaign and includes discounts on 3,000 products and commodities of selected types of vegetables, fruits, juices, water, dairy products, meat, sweets, spices, rice, oil, etc.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Company was also ordered to provide a car — at its own expense — for the plaintiff to use during the period in which the car is undergoing repairs
UAE2 days ago
Golandaz Ahmad Shaukat has been buying Big Tickets for over a year
UAE2 days ago
Sacha Jafri’s original work will be placed on the surface of the moon, initiating the release of a five-series NFT Charitable Collection.
UAE2 days ago
Abu Dhabi Police urged residents not to respond to suspicious phone calls, texts or emails
UAE2 days ago
Range of promotional offers agricultural supplies, especially seeds, fertilisers, greenhouse equipment, farming equipment
UAE2 days ago
IIM alumni makes enormous contributions, both social and economic, to the UAE and India.
UAE2 days ago
In today’s interconnected world, keeping abreast of the latest happenings gives one a cutting edge over others, and this is exactly why KT will always be part of its readers’ daily routines
UAE2 days ago
Reports say the cooperation between the two countries marks a political and economic milestone
UAE2 days ago