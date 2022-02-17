Dubai: Retailer announces 75% discount on 3,000 items for just 3 days

Retailer reduces prices on electronics, food, household items and others

Photo: Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 5:34 PM

Union Coop, the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, on Thursday said it had allocated Dh5 million for the “First Call” promotion campaign, which will run from February 18 to 20.

Offering up to 75 per cent discount on 3,000 selected goods, all Union Coop branches and the participating outlets in Al Barsha Mall, Al Warqa City Mall, Al Barsha South Mall, and Etihad Mall will take part in the campaign.

Suhail Al Bastaki, director of Happiness and Marketing Department at Union Coop, said the retailer launches promotional campaigns on a weekly and monthly basis to make consumers happy as part of its endeavours to offer deals that include big discounts that meet the needs of community members, noting that the Dubai based entity had allocated multiple campaigns in February.

He added that the cooperative has allocated Dh5 million to this campaign and includes discounts on 3,000 products and commodities of selected types of vegetables, fruits, juices, water, dairy products, meat, sweets, spices, rice, oil, etc.

