Dubai: Residents can now test authenticity of their gemstones, precious metals

Fake gemstones and precious metals can now be easily detected by a new test developed by Dubai Central Laboratory (DCL) of Dubai Municipality.
Laboratory specialists have developed different tests that use laser technology to find out if amber stones have been treated so consumers can be informed about the quality and genuineness of the gemstones they purchase. They can also now know the types of treatment the amber stone has gone through- whether they have been heat treated or if the cavities in them were doctored with plastic.
Any consumer can approach the DCL to get their gemstones tested. The laboratory is located on Umm Hurair Road in Dubai’s Karama area.
DCL has played a major role in developing various tests that are beneficial for customers in different sectors – including consumables and commodities, food, efficiency and safety of electronics, and construction materials.
In May this year, DCL developed a service to detect gluten in various food products using the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) technology.
With innovation as one of its core values, Dubai Municipality has always emphasized the importance of research and studies to develop innovative and advanced examination methods to increase the efficiency of these tests.
Recently the Gemological Institute of America published a white paper on DCL’s Gemstones and Precious Metals Testing Lab.
