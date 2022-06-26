Enjoy our faster App experience
Dubai: Dewa urges customers to follow safety tips before travelling

These measures will help reduce waste and protect one's property the authority says

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Sun 26 Jun 2022, 9:42 AM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has urged its customers to follow safety measures before leaving their homes and travelling during the summer.

The authority has also provided certain tips to keep in mind. These include:

  • Switch off lights
  • Unplug electrical appliances and electronics
  • Use a timer for any floodlights in gardens and fences
  • Shut off the water supply
  • Use a specialised technician to check water connections and ensure there are no leaks

The authority added that these measures will help reduce waste, protect one's property and save natural resources.

A Staff Reporter

