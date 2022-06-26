Dubai: Dewa urges customers to follow safety tips before travelling

A modeling tool that helps prevent a population decline and possible extinction: Dr. Oliver Manlik
Environment2 weeks ago
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has urged its customers to follow safety measures before leaving their homes and travelling during the summer.
The authority has also provided certain tips to keep in mind. These include:
The authority added that these measures will help reduce waste, protect one's property and save natural resources.
ALSO READ:
A modeling tool that helps prevent a population decline and possible extinction: Dr. Oliver Manlik
Environment2 weeks ago
Official says partnership with EAD has resulted in implementation of sustained environmental stewardship during the 1200-km project
Environment3 weeks ago
Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri speaks about World Environment Day activities in the country and environmental protection efforts
Environment3 weeks ago
On World Environment Day, the museum urges its guests to make small changes to help safeguard the planet
Environment3 weeks ago
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that we are "asking too much of our planet"
Environment3 weeks ago
Interested riders will also be provided with helmets
Environment3 weeks ago
Reusable bags offered for as low as 50 fils and up to Dh7.5
Environment3 weeks ago
The charge will be used to fund environmental projects
Environment3 weeks ago