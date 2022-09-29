Dubai ranks among top five in the world for digital govt services: Sheikh Hamdan

Dr Jim Yong Kim also urged governments, global organisations to become better communicators to more effectively deal with conflict
Dubai has ranked 1st in the Arab world, and 5th globally, in the Local Government Online Services Index 2022 (LOSI).
Issued by the United Nations within its Digital Government Report, the survey is the organisation's assessment of the digital government landscape across all 193 of its sovereign member states.
According to its website, the report – informed by over two decades of longitudinal research – ranks countries using a combination of primary and secondary data collected from other UN agencies.
According to a tweet by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the city also ranked first in the world in terms of its content standards, digital services, and institutional framework.
Berlin topped the global list, with Madrid, Tallinn and Copenhagen taking the second, third and fourth spots respectively.
The 2022 edition of the LOSI comprises 86 indicators relating to five criteria:
An earlier report released in June 2022 by the United Nations Development Program, and The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), had ranked the UAE one of the best-prepared countries to handle risks and challenges in the future.
The study took into account 40 nations, including seven Arab countries, revealing significant differences in the ability of each nation to transform when needed and their readiness to face risks.
ALSO READ:
Dr Jim Yong Kim also urged governments, global organisations to become better communicators to more effectively deal with conflict
The father of two is using his second chance at life to urge others to kick the habit and lead healthier lifestyles
With daily caseloads hovering around the 300-mark, virtually zero deaths, several precautionary measures have been relaxed
Motorists urged to use alternative routes to reach their destination
Expert underlines that almost 35 to 40 per cent of deaths in the UAE are from heart attacks or strokes
The 11th annual International Government Communication Forum opened on Wednesday, highlighting the emirate's success in living up to its values and combining them with responsible media communication
Indian star features in brand campaign launch for Burjeel Holdings
Women aged 45 to 65 years are likely to die much earlier than men after a heart attack, says a cardiologist in Dubai