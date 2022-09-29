Dubai ranks among top five in the world for digital govt services: Sheikh Hamdan

According to a UN report, the city also ranks first in the world for its content standards, digital services, and institutional framework

By Web Desk Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 3:37 PM

Dubai has ranked 1st in the Arab world, and 5th globally, in the Local Government Online Services Index 2022 (LOSI).

Issued by the United Nations within its Digital Government Report, the survey is the organisation's assessment of the digital government landscape across all 193 of its sovereign member states.

According to its website, the report – informed by over two decades of longitudinal research – ranks countries using a combination of primary and secondary data collected from other UN agencies.

According to a tweet by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the city also ranked first in the world in terms of its content standards, digital services, and institutional framework.

Berlin topped the global list, with Madrid, Tallinn and Copenhagen taking the second, third and fourth spots respectively.

With outstanding scores, Dubai ranks first globally on the Services, Content and Institutional Framework parameters of the Index — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) September 29, 2022

The 2022 edition of the LOSI comprises 86 indicators relating to five criteria:

Institutional framework: municipal e-government strategy, organisational structure, legislation governing access to information and privacy, and open data policy

Content provision: in other words, the extent to which essential public information and resources are available online

Services provision: focusing on the availability and delivery of targeted government services

Participation and Engagement: assessing the availability of mechanisms and initiatives for interaction, and opportunities for public participation in local governance structures

Technology: focusing on the technical aspects of how the site and content are made available for users. Indicators include accessibility, functionality, reliability, ease of navigation, visual appeal, and alignment with technology standards.

An earlier report released in June 2022 by the United Nations Development Program, and The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), had ranked the UAE one of the best-prepared countries to handle risks and challenges in the future.

The study took into account 40 nations, including seven Arab countries, revealing significant differences in the ability of each nation to transform when needed and their readiness to face risks.

