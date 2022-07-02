Dubai Police urge e-scooter, bicycle riders to stay safe in new awareness campaign

Authorities advise residents to wear helmets, install bright front and rear lights

Published: Sat 2 Jul 2022, 12:18 PM Last updated: Sat 2 Jul 2022, 12:43 PM

Al Raffa Police Station recently organised an awareness campaign targeting bicyclists and e-scooter riders in their jurisdiction area to educate them about traffic rules and safety instructions to ensure their safety and the safety of others and reduce fatalities.

The awareness-raising campaign was carried out under the direction of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and followed up by Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs.

Colonel Mohammed Ahmed Ashkanani, Acting Director of Al Raffa Police Station, explained that the campaign aims to familiarise bicyclists and e-scooter riders with traffic laws and regulations, inform them of roads and paths designated for this type of transport, as well as and raising their awareness on related security and safety requirements, to reducing road traffic fatalities.

Col. Ashkanani urged bicyclists and e-scooter riders to comply with the rules and regulations set by relevant authorities, which are aligned with the traffic rules law.

He stressed that bicyclists and e-scooter riders must adhere to the following conditions of safety and security while driving; wearing a proper helmet, especially when biking near highways, in addition to wearing a reflective jacket, and installing bright white front and red rear lights reflectors.

"Bicyclists and e-scooters must be parked at designated places and not be left in places that trigger traffic bottlenecks. Riders must ride cautiously and avoid causing traffic risks to other road users", he added.

Lieutenant Humaid Al-Shemmri, Head of the Traffic Registration Department, stressed the importance of maintaining distance between other vehicles and pedestrians and refraining from holding or carrying any heavyweights that may affect the balance of the e-scooter and bicycle.