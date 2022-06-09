Abu Dhabi: Transporting gas cylinders or goods on e-scooters is illegal, warn police

Authority urges riders to refrain from dangerous behaviour

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 7:16 PM

It is dangerous and illegal to transport gas cylinders, goods, and drive with a double seat on e-scooters, an Abu Dhabi police official has warned.

Brig Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Head of Abu Dhabi Traffic and Patrols Department, said e-scooters are not toys on which to have a fun ride, as thousands of residents now use these vehicles to travel to work, studies and to go short distances.

He said many ‘fast and furious’ wannabes drive rashly, weaving in between vehicles, putting their own lives and those of others in danger.

“While we encourage the use of e-scooters - especially given that they are environmentally-friendly - we urge riders to refrain from wrong driving practices for their own safety and that of other road users,” said Al Dhaheri, during a recent nationwide police event on the safety of e-scooters.

The officer pointed out that the UAE is a civilised country, with strong laws that everyone must abide by, and said authorities cannot allow wrongful behaviour on the roads.

“Police leaders under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior are keen to educate people about the dangers of e-scooters and how to stay safe,” said Al Dhaheri.

“Social media posts by residents on e-scooter stunts or rash riding are closely monitored and necessary measures are taken against violators.”

Earlier this month, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi had launched a public awareness campaign urging cyclists and e-scooter riders to adhere to the safety requirements and instructions on signboards while driving.

The ITC said the campaign aims to educate cyclists/e-scooters users on the importance of riding safely, and the necessity of following safety requirements recently stipulated for bicycles and electric bikes.

The authority will publish a manual on technical conditions and requirements for the usage of bicycles and electric bikes in Abu Dhabi, which aims at providing instructions to bicycle and electric bike users.

It also consists of technical requirements and types of bicycles and electric bikes authorised for usage, and clarifies all fines that are related to non-compliance with the instructions, standards and safety requirements, and failure to adhere to roads, pathways and the authorised areas for bicycle and electric bike usage.

The manual also emphasises the importance of only one person using a bicycle or electric bike at a time.