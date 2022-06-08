Dubai: At least two killed in e-scooter accidents in 2021

Nineteen received moderate to serious injuries during the same time period

At least two people were killed, and 19 received moderate to serious injuries in e-scooter accidents in 2021.

Colonel Jumma bin Swaidan, deputy head of Dubai Police's Traffic Department, revealed the statistics at a press conference at the Dubai Police Officers' Club on Wednesday. The force also dealt with another 10 e-scooter accidents during the first quarter of this year alone.

The two who had died had crashed their scooters into vehicles in the Al Nahda and Jumeirah Village Circle areas.

Eight of those injured had to be rushed to the hospital to treat their injuroes

Colonel bin Swaidan announced the launch of a 45-day nationwide safety drive to protect riders' lives, minimize traffic deaths and ensure safety for road users in all parts of the country.

He also said a committee comprising members from traffic departments and transport authorities across the country were working on a draft law to regulate the use of e-scooters.

Brigadier Ahmed Al Naqbi, Head of Traffic Awareness at the Federal Traffic Council (FTC) and the Director of Ras Al Khaimah Police's Traffic and Patrol Department, said the draft would be finalized soon in coordination with all relevant departments. These will include the FTC, police forces, and the respective roads and transportation authorities under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior.

Brigadier Al Naqbi said e-scooter accidents were more dangerous than normal accidents, as they could cause severe head injuries and multiple fractures. One such rider in an accident in Ras Al Khaimah was even using his scooter to transport gas cylinders.

Brig Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Head of Abu Dhabi Traffic and Patrols Department, said police in Sharjah had confiscated 168 e-scooters between January and April following an accident in the emirate.

Meanwhile, Captain Saud Al Shaiba, Director of the Traffic Awareness Branch at Sharjah Police, said that the Sharjah Roads and Transports Authority issued about 22,000 permits to use e-scooters.

Hussain Al Banna, Executive Director of Traffic at Dubai's RTA, said that in Dubai, only those who do not have driving licences were allowed to apply for permits.