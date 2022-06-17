UAE: E-scooter permits can be procured online after 30-minute test; riders explain how

Riding without a permit can result in a Dh200 fine

Now, you can get a permit to ride an e-scooter online without much of a hassle – all you need to do is visit the RTA website, furnish your details, take a short test, and you are good to go!

Marites Longboy Palomo, a Filipina residing in Satwa, who commutes by e scooter, said she had to undergo a free, 30-minute online theory test on the RTA website.

“I took the test a month ago and I passed with nearly all correct answers,” explained Palomo.

“To pass the test one has to secure a minimum of 75 per cent in the test, and I secured about 95 per cent,” she added.

Palomo received a congratulatory message and a pop-up window telling her to download her license permit.

Deo Sanyado, a Ugandan e-scooter rider from Deira got his permit in May. He said that the manual for riders explaining e-scooter safety rules is extremely helpful. “The manual mentions every rule one must follow to avoid any hazards. It is explained very well for our safety.”

Sanyado remembers an incident on how he avoided an accident, thanks to the manual. “According to the manual, the rider has to dismount when going through a pedestrian crossing. Once, I was rushing towards a zebra crossing on my scooter, when I saw a car coming towards the crossing. I slowed down and realised it was my mistake as I had to get off the scooter. I was in the blind spot of the motorist and was lucky that I did not continue riding,” said Sanyado.

“The manual saved me. People who have not read the instructions (in the manual), may be prone to committing mistakes which could be dangerous,” he added.

Some e-scooter rules to follow:

Riders must be 16 years or older

Always wear a helmet, reflective jacket, and appropriate footwear

Do not use mobiles or headphones when riding

Abide by all road instructions, as well as guidance/warning signs

Comply with traffic rules e.g., stop, give way signs, traffic signals, and road markings

Park at designated spots

Dismount when using pedestrian crossings

Do not take passengers on the scooter, ride alone

Do not carry anything that may cause an imbalance

Riding without a permit will result in a fine of Dh200

