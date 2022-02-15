Dubai: Safety drive launched as police report 'severe' e-scooter accidents

Authorities have urged e-scooter riders to maintain distance between other vehicles

Recent rise in electric scooter-related accidents raises concern over the heightened risk to riders and other pedestrians.

Several e-scooter riders were recently involved in severe accidents due to negligence and non-compliance with traffic rules, Dubai Police have warned.

The General Department of Traffic in Dubai Police has recently launched an awareness campaign to educate e-scooter riders on traffic rules and instructions, roads and paths designated for this type of transport, as well as security and safety requirements.

Riders must wear protective helmets and park at designated places.

E-scooters must not be left in places that trigger traffic bottlenecks.

Riders must ride cautiously and avoid causing traffic risks to other road users.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, urged e-scooter riders to maintain distance between vehicles and people walking on footpaths and refrain from holding or carrying any materials that may affect the balance of the e-scooter.

Through the campaign, launched in Al Rigga Street, Al Muraqqabat Street, and Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Police reminded residents to comply with the rules and regulations set by the relevant authority, which aligned are aligned with the traffic law.

Brigadier Al Mazrouei said the regulations govern e-scooters and the associated traffic safety stipulations.

