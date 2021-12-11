Dubai: Residents can ride e-scooters across 10 districts from Jan 2022

RTA plans to expand the tracks to include specific residential areas and 23 new districts in phase II

Citizens and residents can ride e-scooters in ten districts across Dubai from 2022. Photo: Supplied

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 11 Dec 2021, 12:09 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Dec 2021, 12:59 PM

Starting the first quarter of 2022, citizens and residents can ride e-scooters in ten districts across Dubai, said a top official with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The step responds to the Executive Council’s endorsement of the shared mobility plan and the e-scooter policy, said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the RTA board of executive directors.

On Saturday, Al Tayer announced the start of civil site works for the infrastructure of the operation of the Electric Scooter in preparation for the launch of Phase I of the project, which would cover 10 Dubai districts and start operations in the first quarter of 2022.

Until now, during the trial phase, which began in October 2020, e-scooters could be used only in five Dubai districts. Furthermore, RTA said that e-scooters had made about half a million trips in the Emirate until the end of September.

“RTA plans to expand the use and tracks of e-scooters to include specific residential areas and 23 new districts later on,” he explained.

“The initial phase covers Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd of December Street (specified track and zone), The Palm Jumeirah, and City Walk. It also covered safe roads in Al Qusais, Al Mankhool, and Al Karama communities, as well as cycling tracks except for the cycling tracks of Seih Al Salam, Al Qudra, and Meydan,” said Al Tayer.

“The selection of these districts was guided by specific criteria, such as high population density, special development areas, areas served by metro stations and mass transportation, the availability of integrated infrastructure, and areas with a high level of traffic safety,” he stated.

“RTA calls for adopting a healthy and active lifestyle through providing for an integrated and efficient transportation network in the Emirate. It also seeks to provide multiple transportation options for users, in accordance with top international practices that place Dubai among the leading countries in this field,” explained Al Tayer.