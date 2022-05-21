Dubai Police sponsor 50 employees for Umrah

The pilgrims who received the sponsorship described the experience as “overwhelming”

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 21 May 2022, 2:39 PM

Fifty employees of Dubai Police were set off for the holiest of Muslim places, Makkah and Madina, on a special itinerary arranged and sponsored by the Dubai Police General Command.

The initiative, launched by the Islamic and Tolerance Affairs Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, is in line with the force’s objective of ensuring the happiness of society and is per the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

The Umrah initiative benefited the force’s male and female employees who had not performed Umrah previously.

For their part, the pilgrims who received the sponsorship described the experience as “overwhelming” and said they were grateful to the Dubai Police, who lifted up the financial burden on them.

ALSO READ: