Dubai: Police award hospitals, hotels with medals for helping city battle Covid-19

The Dubai Police recently awarded 15 hospitals and six hotels with commemorative shields and medals.
They have been recognised for collaborating with the Dubai Police in combatting coronavirus.
Major General Ahmed Mohamed Rafie, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs said during the ceremony: "The Dubai Police plays a vital role in combating the pandemic and managing prevention and precautionary measures to ensure everyone's safety and well-being."
"The partners exhibited excellence and professionalism in their cooperation with the Dubai Police that only prove its competence in handling crises," he added.
The honouring ceremony, organised at the Dubai Police Officer's Club, was also attended by Consultant Major General Dr Ali Singel; Colonel Dr Badr Sultan Bin Qaba, Head of Dubai Police Health Centre; and several officers, employees from the health and hospitality sector.
