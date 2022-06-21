Dubai Police settle Dh158 million worth of cheque cases in 2021

On Father's Day, influencers talk about social pressures they encounter and the challenges of bringing up their children in the age of social media
UAE16 hours ago
The Jebel Ali Police in Dubai amicably settled cheque cases worth Dh158 million recorded during the same period in 202, and the average response time for emergencies was only 2.30 minutes.
These figures were revealed during an annual inspection visit conducted by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa A Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, in the presence of top officers and employees.
According to the annual report, the Jebel Ali Police achieved a 100% target on the Station’s indicator regarding the duty officer’s presence at reporting sites across their area of jurisdiction. In addition to achieving 98.32% security coverage across the jurisdiction area in 2021, exceeding the 95% target.
They also recorded an average response time for emergencies of 2:30, when the target was six minutes and an average time of 14:00 for non-emergency cases over the same period when the target was 15:00 minutes.
Moreover, the Station carried out a number of traffic awareness efforts last year, including the motorcycle and bicycle campaign and other that aim to address some of the traffic violations.
The Commander-in-Chief also reviewed the statistics of the Customers Happiness Centre at Station, where the live metre of customers’ happiness was 95% in the year 2021 compared to 88% in 2020, as the waiting time was down to 1:30 minutes and on-site transaction completion increased to 2:00 minutes.
On Father's Day, influencers talk about social pressures they encounter and the challenges of bringing up their children in the age of social media
UAE16 hours ago
Initiative streamlines provision of services to media companies and professionals
UAE19 hours ago
It will be an integrated destination that provides key factors of success, as well as promotes a culture of collaboration and ecosystem
UAE20 hours ago
From being a stress reliever to helping people rediscover spirituality, this fitness regime is often credited with changing lives
UAE21 hours ago
The institution was founded just two years ago
UAE21 hours ago
It is one of 75 countries that are a part of the worldwide celebration
UAE22 hours ago
Conflict resolution will be done within 30 days
UAE23 hours ago
Her work is recognised for promoting relations between the two countries
UAE23 hours ago