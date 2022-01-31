Dubai Police honour expat for returning Dh5,000 cash

They were welcomed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
The Dubai Police on Monday said it honoured an Asian national for his honesty as after he handed over Dh5,000 cash to the police that he had found in the jurisdiction area of Al Qusais Police Station.
Brigadier Abdulhalim Muhammad Ahmad Al Hashimi, Acting Director of Al Qusais Police Station, honoured Abdulsabour Choudhry Muhammad for his honesty and praised his positive response.
Brig. Al Hashimi emphasised the importance of the collaboration between the members of the public and police in ensuring the security and happiness of society.
He pointed out that rewarding Muhammad comes in line with the Dubai Police's keenness to strengthen the concept of community partnership and social responsibility.
"Dubai Police realises that the cooperation of all segments of society is vital and actively contributes to the force's efforts in protecting the society and ensuring their happiness," Brig. Al Hasmhi added.
Muhammad thanked the Dubai Police for honouring him and added that this honour gives him pride and joy.
