Dubai: Police honour expat for returning lost wallet found at T20 World Cup

Country ranked second in Gallup's Global Law and Order index
UAE1 day ago
The Dubai Police recently honoured an Arab national for his honesty after he returned a wallet he had found in Dubai International Cricket Stadium during a match of T20 World Cup.
The wallet contained a sum of money, credit cards, and personal documents.
Major-General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, director of the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police, honoured Ahmed Muhammad Abu Hammam, and praised his positive response.
Al Ghaithi emphasised the importance of the collaboration between the members of the public and police in ensuring the security and happiness of society. He pointed out that rewarding Abu Hammam is in line with the Dubai Police's keenness to strengthen the concept of community partnership.
ALSO READ:
"Dubai Police realises that the cooperation of all segments of society is vital and actively contributes to the force's efforts in protecting the society and ensuring their happiness," Al Ghaithi added.
In recognition of his ethical conduct, honesty and good behaviour, Abu Hammam was awarded a certificate of appreciation and a gift.
Abu Hammam thanked the Dubai Police for honouring him and added that this honour gives him pride and joy.
Country ranked second in Gallup's Global Law and Order index
UAE1 day ago
The minister also participated in a ceremony to lay a brick over the foundation
UAE1 day ago
Ministry has signed seven contracts worth a total of Dh22.5 billion over the first four days of the exhibition
UAE1 day ago
Michael Pompeo also praises Abraham Accords, praises UAE's commitment to tolerance
UAE1 day ago
Top official sheds light on newest trilateral agreement with Russia and Kazakhstan
UAE1 day ago
Joint projects led by the Light-1 nanosatellite witnessing rapid developments
UAE2 days ago
The letter of intent was signed between the UAE, Russia and Kazakhstan
UAE2 days ago
Three others drive away luxury vehicles
UAE2 days ago