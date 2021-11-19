Dubai: Police honour expat for returning lost wallet found at T20 World Cup

Ahmed Muhammad Abu Hammam received a gift and certification of appreciation for his honesty

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 1:19 PM

The Dubai Police recently honoured an Arab national for his honesty after he returned a wallet he had found in Dubai International Cricket Stadium during a match of T20 World Cup.

The wallet contained a sum of money, credit cards, and personal documents.

Major-General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, director of the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police, honoured Ahmed Muhammad Abu Hammam, and praised his positive response.

Al Ghaithi emphasised the importance of the collaboration between the members of the public and police in ensuring the security and happiness of society. He pointed out that rewarding Abu Hammam is in line with the Dubai Police's keenness to strengthen the concept of community partnership.

"Dubai Police realises that the cooperation of all segments of society is vital and actively contributes to the force's efforts in protecting the society and ensuring their happiness," Al Ghaithi added.

In recognition of his ethical conduct, honesty and good behaviour, Abu Hammam was awarded a certificate of appreciation and a gift.

Abu Hammam thanked the Dubai Police for honouring him and added that this honour gives him pride and joy.