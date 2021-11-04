Emirati returns lost wallet with Dh15,000 at Expo 2020 site; honoured

The Dubai Police commended the man for his honesty and good conduct during a ceremony

by Staff Reporter Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 2:51 PM

An Emirati man has been honoured for handing over a lost wallet full of cash to the Dubai Police.

Khalid Mohammad Jasem Al Hosni found the wallet with Dh15,000 in cash and some documents as he visited Expo 2020 Dubai. He immediately handed it over to a lost and found kiosk at the Expo site.

The Dubai Police honoured Al Hosni for his honesty and good conduct during a ceremony that was attended by top officers.

Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, praised Al Hosni's honesty.

The officer said the wallet has been returned to its rightful owner.

Al Hosni thanked the police for the honour and had a message for others in the country: “Always be responsible and honest.”