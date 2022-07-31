Dubai Police fulfil wishes of 52 children during first half of 2022

They were of different nationalities, ages

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 2:25 PM

Dubai Police fulfilled the wishes of 52 children, including taking them on luxury car rides in the streets of Dubai and presenting them with gifts, during the first half of 2022.

Butti Ahmed bin Darwish Al Falasi, director of the Security Awareness Department in the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, said these children were of different nationalities and ages.

Al Falasi explained that the General Command represented by the Security Awareness Department fulfilled the children's wishes by taking them on luxury car rides in the streets of Dubai, taking souvenir photos and presenting them with gifts in kind.

The children were also introduced to services provided by Dubai Police to the public with the participation of police dolls "Policeman Khaled and Policewoman Amna". Police dogs also took part in the initiative.

Al Falasi stressed that the Security Awareness Department is keen to educate all members of the society, of all age groups, about traffic, community and criminal police programs and services, in order to achieve the strategic directions of Dubai Police in enhancing security and community happiness.

“Educating children requires innovative, entertaining and educational methods that attract this category and achieve the goal of awareness messages from police work,” he said.

The official said that Dubai Police’s "Child's Happiness" programme aims to fulfil the children's wishes as part of its keenness to spread happiness.

“Dubai Police is keen on meeting or fulfilling requests aimed at making children happy within the framework of its mission to spread happiness and enhance confidence in the police agencies that provide it. The initiative plays an important social role, in addition to its role in the security field,” said Al Falasi.

