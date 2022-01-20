Dubai: Police fine 18 bike rental offices for violating safety rules

Awareness campaign launched by police due to increased turnout of tourists in desert areas during winter.

File photo

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 4:51 PM

The Dubai Tourist Police fined 18 motorcycle rental offices and inspected 33 tourist camps in the Al Aweer area since last year to ensure the safety of tourists and visitors.

The figures were revealed as part of a new awareness campaign launched by the Dubai Tourist Police, in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), that target recreational motorcycle rental offices in the emirate with the increased turnout of community members and tourists in the desert areas during the winter.

First Lieutenant Ahmed Muhammad Saif Al Muhairi, Head Dubai Tourist Police Programs, explained that rental offices are obligated to provide suitable gear in different sizes, and to avoid renting a recreational motorcycle with an expired license, renting to an unfit person, nor using or renting a motorcycle that has been operated for more than four years.

He stressed that it is against the law to rent recreational motorcycles to anyone under the age of 16, except with the approval of their guardian and under their supervision.

He added that rental offices must provide the necessary firefighting and first aid equipment and keep a record of names, nationalities and ages of recreational motorbikes renters, the date, time and duration of rental, as well as any other data deemed important by the authority.

In addition, rental offices must provide customers with an introductory guide that includes safety procedures and provide a price list of all categories.

Violations and Fines

Driving or renting a recreational motorcycle that does not meet the security, safety and environmental requirements specified by the authority can lend a Dh500 fine.

Renting a recreational motorcycle for a person who does not meet the conditions stipulated in this decision or executive regulations amounts to Dh1000.

Moreover, the fine for driving an unlicensed or expired recreational motorcycle or failure to display a plate is Dh500, while the fine for failure to insure or renew the insurance of recreational motorcycles and passengers is Dh500 issued against each bike.

The fine for illegally modifying a recreational motorcycle with the aim of increasing its speed, increasing the sound of engine or modifying specifications inside the recreational circuit is Dh2,000, and the fine for non-complaining with the conditions announced by the concerned authorities in the emirate on storing fuel or failing to fuel the vehicle is Dh1,000.

sherouk@khaleejtimes.com