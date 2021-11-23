Dubai Police catch cyclists riding against traffic on highways

It can accommodate over 500 worshippers
The Dubai Police have caught some cyclists riding on roads with high speed limits this year. Others were caught riding against the traffic and recklessly crossing roads.
Overall, in the last 10 months, the police have confiscated 9,886 bicycles for violating traffic laws and regulations and endangering the lives of road users.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Directorate of Traffic, said the police had intensified patrols across Deira and Bur Dubai to reduce deaths, disabilities and injuries caused by bicycle-related accidents.
“Bicycle accidents can be fatal. Some cycle on pavements in commercial markets and narrow alleys,” the officer said.
“Cycling safety options are minimal, so a simple collision could have serious consequences. Therefore, the onus is on cyclists to protect their lives by adhering to traffic laws and regulations.”
Brig. Al Mazroui urged cyclists to wear proper bicycle helmets and high-visibility vests. They must not ride against traffic.
“Cyclists must stop when the traffic lights turn red and give way to pedestrians. They must be extra cautious at intersections,” he added.
