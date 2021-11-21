UAE: Catching Covid violators, controlling traffic; 6 ways UAE has used drones

UAVs have been essential to the country's Covid-19 response

Published: Sun 21 Nov 2021

The UAE, especially Dubai entities, has been using drones for many innovative purposes, especially during the Covid-19 to ensure implementation of safety protocols as well as sterilisation of streets against the pandemic.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) launched the initiative during the recently concluded Dubai Airshow 2021, on Saturday announced the launch of Dubai Program to Enable Drone Transportation. A unique pilot area will be allocated in Dubai Silicon Oasis for innovators and related entities from the UAE and abroad to develop and test new drone solutions.

Below are some of the best, unique and innovative uses of drones by the UAE:

For sterilisation:

Dubai used drones to sterilise public areas in the emirate. Aimed at disinfecting public facilities and areas, the sterilisation operations feature advanced devices and technologies in accordance with international best practices.

The 11-day campaign was launched by Dubai Municipality in coordination with Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Police, Civil Defence and other relevant authorities.

To catch Covid violators:

Dubai has used drones to catch violators of Covid-19 safety and precautionary guidelines. The first-of-its-kind innovative use of drones helped police book around 4,400 violations in the first quarter of this year. The drones were equipped with high technology that enabled authorities to identify wanted faces in high resolution and take photos in alleys and narrow places. The drones were able to identify car number plates with high efficiency.

To monitor desert camps:

Sharjah Police has been using drones to monitor desert camp violations. As the winter season sets in, residents head to deserts for camping over the weekends. In order to ensure social distance, authorities using drones to keep an eye on residents to ensure that social distance is maintained.

To detect new cases:

Authorities in Dubai have used drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), to measure body temperature and help detect new Covid-19 cases. Drones also delivered vital goods such as medicines and groceries to those quarantined at home.

To distribute seeds:

The UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has carried out a drone-enabled local planting project spanned 25 locations in the northern, eastern, and central regions in cooperation with local companies and businessmen.

It used drones to disperse six million ghaf and acacia seeds, carefully prepped to maximise the chances of successful planting. The ministry previously used drones in a survey of agricultural facilities across the UAE to establish an accurate database of information on farms.

To arrest criminals:

Police in Sharjah and Dubai have used UAVs to arrest wanted criminals using facial recognitions. The new technology can help identify wanted people in crowded places.

