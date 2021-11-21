Sharjah: Police urge two-wheelers to follow traffic safety rules

Data provided by the Business Registration and Licensing sector at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism revealed that 55,194 new business licences were issued during the first 10 months of 2021
icycles and motorcycles have been found to disrupt the flow of traffic and affect the safety of motorists in Sharjah's Al Buhirah Corniche area, and the authorities have started a campaign to reduce such incidents, a top official has said.
Lieutenant-Colonel Muhammad Ali bin Haider, Acting Head of the Buhairah Comprehensive Police Station, said that with the approach of winter and improvement in weather conditions, more two-wheelers take to the roads thus giving rise to violations.
Both the police and municipality departments have joined hands for a road safety campaign that is in line with the objectives of the Ministry of Interior. The campaign, coincided with the International Day of Road Accident Victims falls on November 21 every year. It emphasizes on the intensifying preventive methods to reduce road accidents.
Bin Haider stressed on the importance of organising such security campaigns that help monitor the negative behaviours of cyclists who do not adhere to traffic safety rules and endanger lives of motorists and other road users.
“The the campaign will continue until mid-December,” he said.
He called on cyclists and motorcyclists to ride within the specified range, take all adequate safety measures such as using helmets, and adhering to traffic rules.
