Dubai Police awards Esaad card head coveted GCC prize

The special programme offers over 6,000 discounts across the UAE, 91 countries

Supplied

By Staff Reporter Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 3:30 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 3:43 PM

The head of the Dubai Police privilege card for employees ‘Esaad’, Mona Mohammed Al Amri, has recently been named the ‘Best Happiness Leader’ in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The announcement was made during the region’s most prominent human resources awards, the GCC GOV HR Awards 2021, held on Tuesday, October 26, at the InterContinental Dubai – Festival City.

Chairing the committee UAE’s most prominent privilege card, Al Amri has taken ‘Esaad’ to a whole new level, so it now offers 6166 discounts and offers across the UAE and 91 countries to more than 165,000 cardholders of 267 various governments, semi-government, and private entities.

ALSO READ:

>> Meet one of Dubai Police's earliest female driving examiners

>> Dubai Police wins award for being 'happiest place to work'

Despite the Covid-19 outbreak, the ‘Esaad’ Committee maintained the same pace of excellence, secured more financial savings and contributed to revitalizing the commercial progress in the country. The Committee has also adopted diversity in its activities and launched 84 social and humanitarian initiatives targeting people of determination, students of honours, and frontline heroes.

The GCC GOV HR Awards 2021 aims to highlight, honour and celebrate path-breaking achievements of public sector organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership towards driving organizational and team effectiveness through human capital management, diversity and strategic planning.