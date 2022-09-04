Dubai: Pilot dies after glider crash

The General Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed the accident

By Wam Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 6:41 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 6:58 PM

A glider has crashed in Dubai, causing the pilot's death.

The General Civil Aviation Authority said the paramotor glider crashed in Marghem.

The pilot was of South African origin.

Further investigations are on.

