US plane safely lands after pilot threatens to crash into Mississippi Walmart

Revenue growth has been "well below what we were expecting," says Chief Executive Evan Spiegel
The pilot of a small plane who threatened to intentionally crash into a Walmart in Mississippi has landed in a field, local media reported on Saturday.
Earlier, the police department in Tupelo, Mississippi said they had been talking directly to the pilot and had evacuated the Walmart and a gas station.
The Daily Journal, citing multiple sources, said the plane was down in Ashland, a sparsely populated part of Mississippi, and the pilot was still alive.
An image on social media from the Starkville Daily News showed a small plane in a field.
