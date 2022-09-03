By Reuters Published: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 7:57 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 8:09 PM

US plane safely lands after pilot threatens to crash into Mississippi Walmart

Pilot makes landing in a field near Ashland

Photo: wtva.com

The pilot of a small plane who threatened to intentionally crash into a Walmart in Mississippi has landed in a field, local media reported on Saturday.

Earlier, the police department in Tupelo, Mississippi said they had been talking directly to the pilot and had evacuated the Walmart and a gas station.

The Daily Journal, citing multiple sources, said the plane was down in Ashland, a sparsely populated part of Mississippi, and the pilot was still alive.

An image on social media from the Starkville Daily News showed a small plane in a field.

