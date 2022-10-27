Dubai opens nominations for best delivery rider, service company

A joint initiative between RTA and Dubai Police, the awards aim to step up the quality of customer service and improve the level of traffic safety

Supplied photos

By Web Desk Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 4:16 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 4:22 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Police General HQ, announced that nominations for the first-ever Delivery Service Excellence Award have opened on October 1 and will run until November 30.

Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency, expressed delight at the launch of this award, citing that the delivery sector had experienced continuous growth in recent years owing to the rising consumer demand from both individuals and corporate entities.

“RTA and Dubai Police General HQ are welcoming companies to apply for the Delivery Service Excellence Award, which encourages delivery companies and drivers to take an active role in stepping up the road traffic safety across the emirate and enhancing customer service quality,” said Al Ali.

Abdulla Yousef Al Ali

“The award is comprised of two categories. The first is for companies, recognising the two best delivery companies through smart platforms and applications. The other category is for 'distinguished drivers', which honours the best 100 drivers each year,” explained Al Ali.

RTA and Dubai Police are calling on companies to participate in the award either by nominating the company itself or its drivers. The award is expected to nurture a competitive environment among delivery companies, step up customer service quality, and improve the level of traffic safety. It also motivates delivery drivers to adhere to traffic regulations and improve their daily performance.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said: “It is through such awards and campaigns that delivery motorbike drivers are encouraged and motivated to comply with approved global health and safety standards, and apply the best practices available in their field.

It encourages them to drive better to maintain a safe driving environment by honouring safety-conscious companies and drivers through the Delivery Service Excellence Award. It also aims to realise the traffic safety objectives and indicators according to the highest standards of the industry. This compliance will result in reducing behavioural and traffic violations of drivers.

He added, “Dubai Police is interested in educating motorists on the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and raising the level of their commitment to traffic enforcement. Those who do not comply with traffic laws and regulations, drive vehicles that fail to meet the traffic safety procedures, and are unfamiliar with traffic rules, put themselves and other road users at risk."

Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei

RTA and Dubai Police have recently held an induction workshop at the Dubai Police Officers' Club to explain the significance of this award and encourage relevant companies to participate.

The workshop was attended by numerous delivery drivers, representatives from delivery companies and delivery companies that operate through smart platforms and apps, as well as officials from RTA and Dubai Police.

The key criteria for selecting the best delivery companies include compliance with health, safety, environment and quality standards, abiding by RTA’s requirements and the top international practices, commitment to using advanced technologies and continuous training, and improving customer satisfaction rating. The criteria for selecting the best drivers include a clean record in terms of complaints, offences and accidents in addition to a positive assessment of the employee’s performance.

Winners will be announced in the press and on social media, acting as a source of inspiration for companies and drivers looking to achieve performance excellence.

The Covid-19 pandemic led to an upsurge in the demand for delivery service companies to meet the public needs for goods and products. The situation dictated the need to streamline the business of the sector in a way to ensure that excellent delivery services are delivered to the public.

ALSO READ: