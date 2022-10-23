Watch: UAE motorist drives against traffic on busy highway; arrested in under 2 hours

He had racked up fines of nearly Dh18,000; his licence has now been suspended for six months

Published: Sun 23 Oct 2022

The Traffic and Patrols Department of the Ajman Police has arrested a 26-year-old Gulf national who sped in the opposite direction of a busy highway and performed stunts on another internal road. The police effected the arrest within two hours after officers caught his reckless driving on surveillance cameras.

The police have shared a video that shows the motorist driving against the traffic on the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road. The footage also shows how the force tracked his movements, eventually leading to his arrest and the confiscation of his vehicle:

Lt Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police said that the control systems in the operations room spotted the reckless driver and tracked him.

After driving against the traffic, the motorist headed to a residential area, where he performed drifting stunts on an internal road. This was caught on another surveillance camera as well.

The traffic patrol team launched a manhunt to find him and in less than two hours he was arrested while driving his Lexus vehicle in Al-Tallah area.

Lt. Colonel Saif Al Falasi stated that the vehicle was impounded, the driver was arrested and the driver's license was withdrawn for a period of 6 months due to several serious traffic violations.

He was slapped with fine of Dh2000 for driving a vehicle in a manner that endangers his life and the life or safety of others. He was also fined Dh600, for driving the vehicle in the opposite direction of traffic, and another fine of Dh500 for failure to comply with traffic signs and instructions.

After his arrest, it emerged that the driver had committed several other traffic violations, racking up fines worth Dh17,650. The police have suspended his licence for six months. He has a total of 46 black points and his vehicle will be impounded for 127 days.

The official urged the motorists to avoid driving recklessly in a manner that is not commensurate with the values ​​and customs of the UAE, and threatens the security of road users and the comfort of residents.

