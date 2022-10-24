UAE: Man dies in hit-and-run accident, 'confused' suspect arrested in 5 hours

The motorist ran over a pedestrian, killing him; he confessed to the crime

The Sharjah Police have arrested a motorist who fled after fatally running over a man. The police effected the arrest in under five hours after the accident was reported on Sunday evening.

The Arab motorist in his 50s confessed to have run over the man. He said he fled due to “fear and confusion”.

Traffic Department officials have said that the investigation team from Al Buhairah Police Station managed to identify and arrest the suspect in under five hours of the incident.

During interrogations, he confessed to have fled the spot as he thought that the pedestrian sustained minor injuries.

“Fleeing a scene of an accident is a crime. Drivers must act responsibly and provide help to the injured that could save their lives instead of fleeing which could lead to someone’s death,” Sharjah Police said in a statement.

The official urged motorists to adhere to traffic rules.

A top official at Sharjah Police said that the authority will not tolerate any motorist involved in hit-and-run accidents. They added that the driver is obliged to call the police at the site of the accident immediately.

In case of failing to stop after committing the accident, according to traffic federal law, the motorist will pay a fine of up to Dh25,000 and will be imprisoned in case of the victim's injury or death.

