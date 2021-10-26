Dubai: New venue for Emirates  LitFest

The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
The annual Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2022 will take place from February 3 to 12, the Emirates Literature Foundation announced on Tuesday.
The LitFest will take place at the Habtoor City hotels, with special events and activations at Dubai Expo 2020. The author line-up for the festival will be revealed on November 17.
Launched in 2009, the literature festival had a mix of virtual and in-person sessions amid the Covid-19 pandemic last year.
“Infused with optimism and positivity, and symbolic of our transition from the dark into the light, much of the programme connects to the theme for the 2022 festival, ‘Here Comes the Sun’,” the foundation said.
The move to a new location marks an exciting new era for the festival, said Ahlam Bolooki, festival director. “Our continued success as a festival is in part down to how we keep evolving, bringing in new elements, special events and features that resonate with our community,” she stated.
