Dubai: Man tortures housemaid to death, jailed for 15 years

A 54 year-old man has been convicted of torturing his house help to death, according to the Dubai Public Prosecution. The accused, an expat, was sentenced by the Dubai Appeals Court to 15 years in prison after he was found guilty of detaining, abusing, and assaulting the woman until she eventually succumbed to her injuries.
Case papers and investigations from the Public Prosecution state that the victim began working for the accused in October 2019. After five months of her employment, the man began to violently and repeatedly assault her. The physical abuse continued until the woman collapsed completely, following which the accused rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The accused has been charged by the Public Prosecution with detaining the victim and subjecting her to physical and psychological abuse for a period of approximately six months until her death. The court has been ordered to issue a death penalty ruling.
The victim's family waived the death penalty after the legal blood money was paid by the accused’s family.
The expat appealed the sentence, following which the court decided to amend the penalty from life imprisonment to 15 years in prison. The Court of Cassation has upheld the ruling as final.
