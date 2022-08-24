Dubai: Man caught under the influence during surprise police drug bust, jailed

An Asian man never imagined a simple visit to a friend's house would end with his arrest and referral on charges of drug abuse: first to the Dubai Public Prosecution, then to the Criminal Court.

It turned out that the friend's residence was being monitored by Anti-Narcotics agencies, after police received a tip-off regarding the possession of illegal substances in the home. The friend, who was not yet there, had asked the Asian man to wait for him at the house.

This was when the Anti-Narcotics team raided the residence, finding the Asian man, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics at the time. The man was detained, and permission to obtain a drug test sample was issued by the Public Prosecution.

Analysis of the sample proved that the man had indeed been using illegal substances. According to a report by the General Department of Criminal Evidence, he was under the influence of two prohibited compounds at the time.

He confessed to taking crystal narcotics immediately before his arrest, but stated that he had never been arrested or sentenced before in similar cases.

After an inquiry in court via remote video communication, the Asian man confessed to the crime and asked for clemency. He was convicted and sentenced to a fine and deportation.

