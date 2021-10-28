Dubai: Indian expat’s beloved parrot back to dancing after expensive surgery

One-day event will take drivers on varying levels of challenging terrain that leads to the final camp
A talking pet parrot who got its leg severed after flying into a fan, is not just back on its feet after an expensive surgery, but has also resumed dancing.
African Grey Mitthu sustained serious injuries in a near-fatal accident at its owner Arun Kumar’s house in Bur Dubai around three months ago.
Let out of its cage as part of a routine exercise, the bird flew straight into a ceiling fan and got tangled in its fast-moving blades.
The accident left the 11-year-old with a broken leg and a deep gash.
“It was a Friday morning and there was no emergency care available because of the holiday. So, we rushed Mitthu to a veterinarian in Jumeirah to get it treated. The following day we took it to Nad Al Sheba Veterinary Clinic, where it underwent a complicated surgery,” Kumar said.
“It broke our hearts to see our beloved pet in plaster. It used to dance, but for weeks it could barely hobble,” added the Indian expatriate who spared no expense in getting the best medical care for the bird.
So far, Kumar has spent around Dh7,000 on its treatment.
“The cost is irrelevant. Mitthu is a dear family member and is particularly close to my parents,” said the businessman.
Mitthu has since made a miraculous recovery and has even resumed dancing.
“The moves aren’t perfect, but our beloved pet is gradually getting there,” Kumar added.
