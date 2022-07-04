Dubai: How to apply for your driving licence from home; cost, process; all you need to know

The outlet serves a wide variety of South Indian dishes
Obtaining a driving licence is among the top items on the to-do list of most expatriates in Dubai. And in a city where mobile services are as streamlined as they are in Dubai, the process to get a licence begins online, too.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has revealed the procedures for residents to obtain a driver's licence online. Called ‘Click and Drive’, the initiative lets residents embark on their driving journey from the comfort of their homes.
Here is how it works:
1. The first question you need to answer on the website is whether you hold a driver’s licence from any country.
2. Assuming your answer is no, the next step is to select the licence category you want:
3. These are the steps to get the licence:
4. Click on ‘Apply Now’, where you enter all relevant visa and Emirates ID information.
You can access the ‘Click and Drive’ service here: https://bit.ly/3pojHE5
