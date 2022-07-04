Dubai: How to apply for your driving licence from home; cost, process; all you need to know

The initiative is called ‘Click and Drive’

Obtaining a driving licence is among the top items on the to-do list of most expatriates in Dubai. And in a city where mobile services are as streamlined as they are in Dubai, the process to get a licence begins online, too.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has revealed the procedures for residents to obtain a driver's licence online. Called ‘Click and Drive’, the initiative lets residents embark on their driving journey from the comfort of their homes.

Here is how it works:

1. The first question you need to answer on the website is whether you hold a driver’s licence from any country.

2. Assuming your answer is no, the next step is to select the licence category you want:

Light vehicle automatic/manual: Basic package begins at Dh3,865

Motorcycle: Basic package begins at Dh3,675

3. These are the steps to get the licence:

Eye test

Theory lectures: 8 hours

Knowledge test

Practical training: 20 hours

Yard test

Road test

Driving licence issuance

4. Click on ‘Apply Now’, where you enter all relevant visa and Emirates ID information.

You can access the ‘Click and Drive’ service here: https://bit.ly/3pojHE5

