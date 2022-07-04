UAE

Dubai: How to apply for your driving licence from home; cost, process; all you need to know

The initiative is called ‘Click and Drive’

by

Sahim Salim

Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 12:59 PM

Obtaining a driving licence is among the top items on the to-do list of most expatriates in Dubai. And in a city where mobile services are as streamlined as they are in Dubai, the process to get a licence begins online, too.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has revealed the procedures for residents to obtain a driver's licence online. Called ‘Click and Drive’, the initiative lets residents embark on their driving journey from the comfort of their homes.

Here is how it works:

1. The first question you need to answer on the website is whether you hold a driver’s licence from any country.

2. Assuming your answer is no, the next step is to select the licence category you want:

  • Light vehicle automatic/manual: Basic package begins at Dh3,865
  • Motorcycle: Basic package begins at Dh3,675

3. These are the steps to get the licence:

  • Eye test
  • Theory lectures: 8 hours
  • Knowledge test
  • Practical training: 20 hours
  • Yard test
  • Road test
  • Driving licence issuance

4. Click on ‘Apply Now’, where you enter all relevant visa and Emirates ID information.

You can access the ‘Click and Drive’ service here: https://bit.ly/3pojHE5

