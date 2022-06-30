UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for July 2022 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month

By Web Desk Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 10:24 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 10:37 PM

The UAE fuel price committee on June 30 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of July 2022.

Starting July 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh4.63 a litre, compared to Dh4.15 in June.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh4.52 per litre, compared to Dh4.03 in June.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh4.44 a litre, compared to Dh3.96 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh4.76 a litre compared to Dh4.14 in June.

