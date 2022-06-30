UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for July 2022 announced

Oil rates crossed the Dh4 mark for the first time since price deregulation in August 2015
Energy4 weeks ago
The UAE fuel price committee on June 30 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of July 2022.
Starting July 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh4.63 a litre, compared to Dh4.15 in June.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh4.52 per litre, compared to Dh4.03 in June.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh4.44 a litre, compared to Dh3.96 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh4.76 a litre compared to Dh4.14 in June.
