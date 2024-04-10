Dubai: Half a million children stamp own passports, pass through 'kiddie lane' at airport

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 2:54 PM

More than 550,000 children have passed through the special immigration counters dedicated for them at Dubai International Airport (DXB) since they were first opened during Eid last year, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) announced on Wednesday.

The special passport control lanes and counters at DXB Terminals 1, 2 and 3, were set-up to make the arrival process “more enjoyable and interactive” for children aged between 4 and 12.

According to GDRFA, a total of 553,475 children have used the special ‘kiddie’ lanes, where they were allowed to put stamps on their own passports and interact with immigration officers.

From April 19 until end of 2023, 434,889 arriving children used the special counters; while 118,586 children used them in the first three months this year.

“By enriching travel experience, the dedicated counters for children have enhanced the position of Dubai as one of the best airports in the world. The counters have dedicated immigration officers who respond to any questions the young travellers may have,” noted GDRFA.

Meanwhile, GDRFA officials, led by director-general Lt. Gen. Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, conducted their annual routine check on the first day of Eid Al Fitr to ensure the smooth flow of departing and arriving passengers.

The immigration officials were also joined by mascots Salem and Salama, who were dressed in GDRFA uniforms. Special gifts and mementos were given to the young travelers.

