Dubai: Grand Mufti of India receives UAE Golden Visa

Grand Mufti of India and Islamic scholar Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad has received the UAE’s Golden Visa for his humanitarian works.
Sheikh Abubakr, the Sheikh Zayed International Peace Conference chairman, is an educationist, social worker, and philanthropist. An influential leader from the southern state of Kerala, he is the chancellor of Jamia Markaz, an Islamic university in Kozhikode district.
The religious leader, who is popularly known as Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliar, has been a regular face at platforms promoting peace and interfaith dialogue.
Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, General Director of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, presented him with the golden visa.
Thanking the UAE leadership, he said: “I am honoured to receive the UAE Golden Visa. I always feel at home when I am in the UAE. It is a second home to millions of Indians. I express my immense gratitude to the leadership of the country, who have been promoting peace, unity and tolerance.”
Sheikh Abubakr underlined the conduct of the Expo 2020 Dubai amid the pandemic is a moment of pride for everyone.
“The Expo 2020 Dubai shows the commitment of the leadership. I pray for its success. I hope this will help spur economic activities.”
