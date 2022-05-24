Dubai Future Forum to bring thought leaders together

Event to focus on exploring and shaping the future

Published: Tue 24 May 2022

Four hundred global futurists, thought leaders, and specialists will come together in the city for the Dubai Future Forum that is slated to take place in October 2022 at Museum of the Future.

The announcement by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), further cements Dubai’s position as a thought leader.

“The Forum will focus on exploring and shaping the future by discussing changes that matter to our daily lives, investing in opportunities and preparing the world for potential risks,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“The UAE’s real strength is in its developmental model that is based on foresight and collaborating with the best ideas and minds to build the best future for human communities.”

Sheikh Hamdan also stressed, “We are passionate about the practice of foresight, and it deserves to have an annual event that recognises its importance.”

“We want to be proactive in designing and making the future and preparing for its changes. We have great ambitions and a long-term vision. Dubai and the UAE will always have a passion for the future,” he concluded.

Key themes

In its first edition, the Dubai Future Forum will focus on four key themes – the future of the world; values and humanity; existential risks; and anticipating future changes.

Taking place over two days at the iconic Museum of the Future, the Forum will provide an international platform for futurists and thought leaders, from diverse sectors, to build a long-lasting community by engaging on tomorrow’s most pressing issues: cementing Dubai’s position as a rising global hub for futures leadership and action.

Global platform

The Dubai Future Forum will serve as a global platform to exchange experiences and ideas in designing the future and enhancing the quality of life in societies. It will also enhance cooperation between governments, institutions, and individuals, and help establish effective global partnerships to create new future opportunities that align with global changes and help find solutions to current and future challenges by anticipating upcoming disruptive changes in the future of many vital sectors.