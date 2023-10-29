Look: Dubai Fitness Challenge transforms city into an open-air gym

Photos: Supplied

Published: Sun 29 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 4:27 PM

Residents are enthusiastically embracing the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), showing that staying fit can be both enjoyable and diverse. As the fitness fever sweeps across the city, people are finding creative ways to incorporate exercises into their daily routines.

On Saturday, day 1 of the month-long fitness challenge, many took the scenic route to fitness by hitting the beach while others congregated at nearby parks to do yoga or Pilates.

“I started jogging along the sandy shores last year and since then it has become a favorite activity that combines the benefits of physical activity with the refreshing sea breeze. It's not just a workout but a chance to enjoy the natural beauty surrounding the city,” Svetlana Orlov told Khaleej Times.

Svetlana moved to the UAE in January of this year and couldn’t participate in the previous edition. “Though I had heard about it when I arrived here and it’s a great initiative pushing residents to stay fit. I am dedicating an extra hour for fitness during the fitness month,” said Orlov.

Badminton has also emerged as a popular choice for many residents. “A badminton game not only tires you but is the best package to release stress. I had been to a few games with my friends and this month we have decided to go every day,” said Siddique Bilal.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Indoor exercises

Other residents, meanwhile, opted to work out from the comfort of their homes. “Indoor workouts have become a popular choice as there are a lot of trainers sharing tips on workouts on social media. As it was a weekend, I wanted to sleep a bit extra as I had a tiring week,” said Firas Hamdan, a Syrian Expat residing in Al Nahda.

Hamdan is a regular gym person in the evenings, but due to the start of DFC, he wanted to invest another half an hour in his daily routine for a month. “My home exercise included from simple routines to high-intensity workouts. I did Yoga and resistance band exercises, which I am planning to make it a part of my early morning routine. It was refreshing,” said Hamdan.

The challenge is undertaken by diverse age groups of residents, from children as young as 5-year-old to 80 years old. Muhammed Aqil, a retired resident, participated in the challenge at home. “My son, Muhammed Abid, was very keen on working out together as a whole family for at least half an hour a day. So we decided to partake by home exercise for today and when the temperature decreases, we have decided to go to a nearby par,” said Aqil, a resident of Al Warka.

Proud to workout

Many took to social media to show the start of their fitness journey.

Julia Chisliuk, a fitness trainer posted a video on her Instagram handle. She started the challenge by doing some Pilates exercises at a park.

Vinayakumar Mukundan started his Dubai Fitness Challenge with a jog in a deserted patch of land.

Andrew Ellis posted a video explaining his first day of the challenge and his workout routine.

City-wide fitness hub

Dubai has once again turned into a city-wide fitness hub. This year, the DFC has three dynamic fitness villages at Kite Beach, Mushrif Park, and One Central offering an extensive lineup of sports, classes, events, and more throughout DFC.

A bustling hive of sporting activity on one of Dubai’s most iconic coastline spots, DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village has something for everyone. A full schedule of classes and invigorating workouts commences Tuesday 31 October.

The Mushrif Park Cycle Centre – with its guided bike trails, a pump track and free bike hire is ideal for cycling enthusiasts or those simply looking to explore the outdoors, the RTA Mushrif Park Cycle Centre offers a range of cycling activities for riders of all ages:

Wherever you are in the city, there's a community fitness hub nearby waiting to inspire you on your fitness adventure. Discover thousands of fitness classes, events, and activities to help you and your family achieve a healthier and more active lifestyle.

Here are the list of places of community hubs:

Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Silicon Oasis Fitness Hub, Danube Sports World, Dubai Marina Mall, Champs Fitness Hub, Champs Sports Club, Fitness First Platinum at Dubai Festival City, City Walk Fitness Hub, Ripe Market Fitness Hub, Hatta Wadi Fitness Hub, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Dubai Design District (D3), Zabeel Ladies Club, Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre, Dragon Mart, Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), Inspiratus Sports District (ISD), Dubai Festival City, The Beach, West Beach, DXB Bike, Dubai Island Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, U By Emaar x VEO, and Emirates Equestrian Centre.

ALSO READ: