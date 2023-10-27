Dubai: No fitness hub near you? Catch new mobile gym as 30x30 challenge begins tomorrow

Housed in a 20ft cargo container, the gym will be moving across different areas of Dubai, offering free training sessions

By Dhyay Ghaghda Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 5:44 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 5:46 PM

Looking to kick-start your fitness journey with the Dubai 30x30 Fitness Challenge — but can't find a nearby gym? What if we told you the gym is coming to you?

Get ready to catch this mobile gym — housed inside a 20ft cargo container — as it travels throughout the city, offering free public training sessions and a chance to compete for exciting prizes.

Tomorrow marks the beginning of Dubai's signature fitness initiative, which runs through November 26. Instituted by the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the month-long event challenges the public to engage in at least 30 minutes of physical exercise every day for 30 days.

Fitness tour schedule

Wellfit, the UAE-based gym, is set to elevate the Dubai Fitness Challenge this year with their innovative contribution. Their unique involvement in the event revolves around a 20ft-long shipping container, which will journey to different Dubai locations. It begins its fitness tour at DIFC from October 28 to November 3; then moves to Dubai Silicon Oasis from November 4 to 12; The Sevens Stadium from November 13 to 19; and finally, it will be stationed in Jumeirah Lake Towers from November 20 to 26.

The shipping container, originally designed for cargo transport, has been repurposed by Wellfit to house a comprehensive collection of exercise equipment, including weights, medicine balls, and cardio machines.

The crate has also been retrofitted with grip bars and handles to facilitate bodyweight movements like pull-ups, dips, and leg raises.

What's in store for participants

These exercises are all part of the gym’s signature training classes. ‘Fortify’ combines Olympic lifts and gymnastics, while traditional compound movements like squats, deadlifts and presses are covered by their ‘Lift’ class. For the cardio-crazed, the ‘Ignite’ class offers a bootcamp-style aerobic workout that targets the full body. Wellfit’s signature Yoga class is also on the rotation, as a slower-paced option.

Participants in the classes are encouraged to engage in friendly competition, building not just muscles but also social relations.

Additionally, prizes such as premium sunglasses and clothing, meal-prep vouchers, as well as professional golf lessons will be awarded to those who burn the most calories and attend the most classes per location.

To be eligible for the prizes, participants must register with Wellfit’s fitness software partner Spivi, which tracks these metrics.

