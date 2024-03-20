UAE

Dubai firm to pay Dh200,000 to employee for false case that led to 9-month travel ban

The company had accused the employee of forging his contract document to force him to give up his dues

by

Ruqayya Al Qaydi
Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 2:33 PM

Last updated: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 2:38 PM

The Civil Court in Dubai has ordered a company to pay a compensation of Dh200,000 to one of its employees whom it accused of forging his contract papers to raise his entitlements.

The court's order comes on a lawsuit filed by the employee demanding from the company he worked for to pay him Dh500,000, alleging that it filed a false complaint against him so as to force him to let go of his labour entitlements.

The false complaint, the employee said, resulted in a travel ban, preventing him from visiting his sick mother and attending her last rites in his home country.

In the police report, the company had accused the employees of forging his employment contract to increase his basic salary to Dh20,000 instead of Dh5,000, according to a report by Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.

The Criminal Court, however, acquitted the employee, stating that the complaint filed by the company owners was malicious, aimed only at forcing him to waive his labour entitlements.

It ruled to compensate him with Dh200,000 besides a five per cent legal interest. It also ordered the defendants to bear the expenses, fees, and attorney's fees.

The court said the employee suffered financial losses and emotional distress due to the defendants' actions, including a nine-month travel ban preventing him from seeing his sick mother. When she passed away, he could not attend her burial due to the ban and financial constraints, forcing him to borrow money.

He also faced difficulty finding employment due to the criminal case against him. The employee has been provided a copy of the acquittal judgement as evidence.

Ruqayya Al Qaydi

